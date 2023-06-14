INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled additional shows to add to its 2023 scheduled concerts including STYX, Gin Blossoms, Retro Rewind, Home Free, Happy Together Tour 2023 and CeCe Winans for the Gospel Music Festival.

The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule goes from July 28 to August 20 and the fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. It’s a summertime staple for concertgoers and music lovers.

New shows announced include Home Free on July 30, Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Jurt Steblow on August 3, STYX on August 4, Gin Blossoms on August 11, Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, The Cowsills on August 16 and CeCe Winans for the Gospel Music Festival to end the fair on August 20.

More on the artists included in the second announcement:

Home Free – Sunday, July 30 An a capella group comprised of vocalists Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, and Adam Chance has been captivating audiences with their unique sound with live performances since 2007. After winning the fourth season of NBC’s The Sing Off they released their first major album Crazy Life in 2014.

Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow – Thursday, August 3 DJ Kurt Streblow always brings the party and is one of Indy’s favorite DJs and is also the in-house DJ and Host for the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.

STYX – Friday, August 4 The classic rock band from Chicago continues to leave fans in awe with their upbeat tracks and power ballads, infused with familiar sounds of hard rock guitar mixed with elements of international music theatre. Known for classic rock staples like “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” and “Renegade.”

Gin Blossoms – Friday, August 11 This rock band is a favorite for their jangle-pop sound with hits such as “Allison Road,” “Found Out About You,” and “Til I Hear It From You,” dominating radio and MTV playlists throughout the 90s. They became one of the busiest touring bands in the world in the 2000s, playing close to 150 shows nearly every year.

Happy Together Tour 2023 – Wednesday, August 16 The Happy Together Tour 2023 consists of six acts: The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills. These artists had their biggest hits in the 60’s and 70’s brought timeless sounds and songs like “Happy Together” by the Turtles, one of the most recognizable songs of that time period. These bands combined have multiple No. 1 hits with this tour starting in 1984.

Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans – Sunday, August 20 Gospel superstar CeCe Winans performs as both a solo artist and a duo with her brother BeBe. As one of the most accomplished women in modern music, CeCe Winans is the most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, winning twelve GRAMMY Awards, twenty Dove Awards, and seven Stellar Awards.



The Hoosier Lottery is inviting fairgoers 18 and older to enter the free myLOTTERY All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package promotion. Six people will win State Fair tickets, parking, Free Stage premium seating, Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack, autographed Indiana Pacers jersey and Indiana Fever tickets. You can enter by signing up to become a myLOTTERY member or by confirming your existing account on their website by July 9, 2023. Promotional odds are based on the number of entries received.

You can find more information about how to enjoy “The Greatest 18 Days of Summer” at the iconic Hoosier tradition on their website.