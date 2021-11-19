Small Business Saturday 2021: where to shop in and around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Every year is a good year to shop local in support of small businesses.

But this holiday season, with supply chain shortages and cargo ships stuck out in the abyss, shopping local is also a safe way to guarantee there are presents under the tree.

We’ve compiled a list of Small Business Saturday events taking place throughout central Indiana. All events are on Saturday, Nov. 27, unless otherwise noted.

Know of an event that’s not on the list? Complete the form at the bottom of the page and we’ll add it.

Indianapolis

Pop Up at the Haverstick Where: 9111 Haverstick Road Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: Second annual shopping event featuring small business vendors, held at The Haverstick co-working space and coffee shop Cost: Free Contact: info@thehaverstick.com

Shop Small on Mass Ave Where: Downtown Indy Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details: A variety of merchant discounts and special “swag bag” giveaways to the first 10 shoppers in line when doors open Cost: Free Contact: Follow @MassAve Indy for list of participating businesses

Shop Small Saturday Where: BaZaar Oh! Vintage, 5844 E. Washington St. (Irvington) Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Details: Special discounts and guest vendors for the day Cost: Free Contact: bazaarohvintage@gmail.com

Small Business Saturday in Broad Ripple Where: Broad Ripple Village Hours: Shopping begins at 10 a.m. but precise hours vary by merchant Details: Start at the Broad Ripple Village Association, 818 Broad Ripple Ave., for a free canvas shopping bag filled with giveaways from local merchants. Visit the BRVA website for a list of participating businesses, hours and special offers. Cost: Free Contact: 317-251-2732 or info@brva.org

Drop and Shop (childcare event) Where: Indianapolis Healthplex Hours: Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: Drop off your kids (ages 3-13) at the Healthplex and enjoy an adults-only day of Black Friday or Small Business Saturday shopping. The kids will be entertained with a day of swimming, games, crafts and more while you’re out shopping the sales. Cost: $25 for members and $35 for non-members; pre-registration is required. Contact: 317-920-7400 or jlarge@indianapolishealthplex.com

Beech Grove

Shop Small Saturday Passport on Main Street Where: Main Street Hours: Various Details: Deals and discounts offered by local shops; Art Market at the Hornet Park Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Free Contact: Check back with Next Stop, Beech Grove on Facebook for details on deals and discounts; Art Market information and vendor registration on the Beech Grove Artist Collective website

Carmel

Shop Small, Shop Carmel Where: Carmel Arts & Design District Hours: All day Details: All Things Carmel will serve as a welcome center for this community shopping event, offering free coffee and cookies from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost: Free Contact: 317-571-ARTS or info@carmelartsanddesign.com

Fishers

Shop Fishers: Holiday Series (Nov. 27 — Dec. 31) Where: Various locations Hours: Vary by merchant Details: Special deals and promotions kick off on Small Business Saturday, running through the end of December at participating merchants. Cost: Free Contact: Check the This Is Fishers website for a list of participating shops and restaurants, details about deals and discounts, and Small Business Saturday hours.

Fortville

Small Business Saturday by Time & Again Shop Where: 230 South Main St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: Sales, raffles and first 10 customers receive a swag bag Cost: Free Contact: timeandagainfortville@gmail.com or check the shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages

Franklin

Shop Small Franklin Where: Downtown Hours: Begins at 10 a.m. Details: Start at the Franklin Indiana Chamber of Commerce for shopping incentives, information and refreshments (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Cost: Free Contact: franklincoc@franklincoc.org

Greenfield

Greenfield Main Street: Small Business Saturday Where: Downtown Hours: Begins at 10 a.m. Details: Shopping, food trucks from 1-5 p.m., prizes, selfie station and more Cost: Free Contact: info@greenfieldmainstreet.org

Martinsville

Martinsville Small Business Saturday Where: Downtown Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details: Visit 25-plus small businesses to shop and eat. Pick up a card at one of the participating businesses and get a punch for each place you visit. If you hit the required number of stops, you’ll be entered in a drawing for prizes. Individual stores will have their own promotions and giveaways, too. Cost: Free Contact: Visit Morgan County Indiana, 765-346-5611

Noblesville

Handmade Pop Up Market Where: Caravan Classes, 92 S. 9th St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details: Shop handcrafted goods from vendors or make your own gifts and ornaments. Cost: Free Contact: 765-557-1969 or caravanclasses@gmail.com

Speedway

Town of Speedway Small Business Saturday Where: Various locations Hours: Begins at 9 a.m. Details: More than a dozen participating restaurants and retail shops Cost: Free Contact: Speedway Chamber of Commerce

Don’t see your event? Tell us about it: