Small Business Saturday 2021: where to shop in and around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Every year is a good year to shop local in support of small businesses.

But this holiday season, with supply chain shortages and cargo ships stuck out in the abyss, shopping local is also a safe way to guarantee there are presents under the tree.

We’ve compiled a list of Small Business Saturday events taking place throughout central Indiana. All events are on Saturday, Nov. 27, unless otherwise noted.

Know of an event that’s not on the list? Complete the form at the bottom of the page and we’ll add it.

Indianapolis

Pop Up at the Haverstick

Where: 9111 Haverstick Road

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: Second annual shopping event featuring small business vendors, held at The Haverstick co-working space and coffee shop

Cost: Free

Contact: info@thehaverstick.com

Mass Ave downtown Indy

Shop Small on Mass Ave

Where: Downtown Indy

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Details: A variety of merchant discounts and special “swag bag” giveaways to the first 10 shoppers in line when doors open

Cost: Free

Contact: Follow @MassAve Indy for list of participating businesses

Shop Small Saturday

Where: BaZaar Oh! Vintage, 5844 E. Washington St. (Irvington)

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Details: Special discounts and guest vendors for the day

Cost: Free

Contact: bazaarohvintage@gmail.com

Small Business Saturday in Broad Ripple

Where: Broad Ripple Village

Hours: Shopping begins at 10 a.m. but precise hours vary by merchant

Details: Start at the Broad Ripple Village Association, 818 Broad Ripple Ave., for a free canvas shopping bag filled with giveaways from local merchants. Visit the BRVA website for a list of participating businesses, hours and special offers.

Cost: Free

Contact: 317-251-2732 or info@brva.org

Drop and Shop (childcare event)

Where: Indianapolis Healthplex

Hours: Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: Drop off your kids (ages 3-13) at the Healthplex and enjoy an adults-only day of Black Friday or Small Business Saturday shopping. The kids will be entertained with a day of swimming, games, crafts and more while you’re out shopping the sales.

Cost: $25 for members and $35 for non-members; pre-registration is required.

Contact: 317-920-7400 or jlarge@indianapolishealthplex.com

Beech Grove

Shop Small Saturday Passport on Main Street

Where: Main Street

Hours: Various

Details: Deals and discounts offered by local shops; Art Market at the Hornet Park Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Check back with Next Stop, Beech Grove on Facebook for details on deals and discounts; Art Market information and vendor registration on the Beech Grove Artist Collective website

Carmel

Shop Small, Shop Carmel

Where: Carmel Arts & Design District

Hours: All day

Details: All Things Carmel will serve as a welcome center for this community shopping event, offering free coffee and cookies from 9 a.m. to noon.

Cost: Free

Contact: 317-571-ARTS or info@carmelartsanddesign.com

Fishers small business saturday 2021

Fishers

Shop Fishers: Holiday Series (Nov. 27 — Dec. 31)

Where: Various locations

Hours: Vary by merchant

Details: Special deals and promotions kick off on Small Business Saturday, running through the end of December at participating merchants.

Cost: Free

Contact: Check the This Is Fishers website for a list of participating shops and restaurants, details about deals and discounts, and Small Business Saturday hours.

Fortville

Small Business Saturday by Time & Again Shop

Where: 230 South Main St.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: Sales, raffles and first 10 customers receive a swag bag

Cost: Free

Contact: timeandagainfortville@gmail.com or check the shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages

Small Business Saturday Indianapolis 2021

Franklin

Shop Small Franklin

Where: Downtown

Hours: Begins at 10 a.m.

Details: Start at the Franklin Indiana Chamber of Commerce for shopping incentives, information and refreshments (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Cost: Free

Contact: franklincoc@franklincoc.org

Greenfield

Greenfield Main Street: Small Business Saturday

Where: Downtown

Hours: Begins at 10 a.m.

Details: Shopping, food trucks from 1-5 p.m., prizes, selfie station and more

Cost: Free

Contact: info@greenfieldmainstreet.org

where to shop indy small business saturday

Martinsville

Martinsville Small Business Saturday

Where: Downtown

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: Visit 25-plus small businesses to shop and eat. Pick up a card at one of the participating businesses and get a punch for each place you visit. If you hit the required number of stops, you’ll be entered in a drawing for prizes. Individual stores will have their own promotions and giveaways, too.

Cost: Free

Contact: Visit Morgan County Indiana, 765-346-5611

Noblesville

Handmade Pop Up Market

Where: Caravan Classes, 92 S. 9th St.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: Shop handcrafted goods from vendors or make your own gifts and ornaments.

Cost: Free

Contact: 765-557-1969 or caravanclasses@gmail.com

Speedway

Town of Speedway Small Business Saturday

Where: Various locations

Hours: Begins at 9 a.m.

Details: More than a dozen participating restaurants and retail shops

Cost: Free

Contact: Speedway Chamber of Commerce

