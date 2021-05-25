State Fair looking to hire nearly 800 Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana State Fair is set to return this summer. But fair officials say they need your help to pull it off.

That’s why today they’re looking to hire nearly 800 Hoosiers.

There are part time positions like gate cashiers and ticket takers available, as well as paid internships in education and safety

Officials say many of these positions are flexible and are ideal for college students, retirees, and individuals with full-time jobs who want to earn some extra cash.

“The positions we have open for the State Fair this summer range from a lot of different backgrounds. You don’t have to be an expert in a space. We’re just looking for people excited for the great Indiana State Fair and be involved in such a fun community event,” explained Indiana State Fair Vice President of Marketing Anna Whelchel.

Candidates will be able to fill out applications and interview right on site Tuesday.

The job fair will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds in the Agriculture and Horticulture building.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask and you are encouraged to bring a resume if you have one.

If you can’t make it, officials say you also can apply for a position on their website or you can visit the State Fair’s employment office located at the fairgrounds.

This year’s state fair runs from July 30th through August 22nd.