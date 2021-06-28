Teen killed in Delaware County crash after truck slams into tree

Central Indiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Teen killed in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A teen driver is dead after a crash in Delaware County Saturday.

Officials said Devon Carter was driving a truck eastbound on Isanogel Road between County Road 400 West and 500 West when he crested a hill. Police believe Carter was speeding and that when he hit the hill, he lost control of the vehicle, eventually leaving the road and striking a tree.

Police say Carter was killed instantly.

A juvenile passenger in the truck survived and was out of the vehicle and walking by the time medics arrived.

The Delaware County Sheriff Crash Investigation Team is investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News