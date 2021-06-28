Teen killed in Delaware County crash after truck slams into tree

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A teen driver is dead after a crash in Delaware County Saturday.

Officials said Devon Carter was driving a truck eastbound on Isanogel Road between County Road 400 West and 500 West when he crested a hill. Police believe Carter was speeding and that when he hit the hill, he lost control of the vehicle, eventually leaving the road and striking a tree.

Police say Carter was killed instantly.

A juvenile passenger in the truck survived and was out of the vehicle and walking by the time medics arrived.

The Delaware County Sheriff Crash Investigation Team is investigating this incident.