INDIANAPOLIS — June 14 is the last day for survivors of the Spring 2023 tornadoes to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It has been two months since a line of deadly and destructive tornadoes ripped across Indiana destroying homes and businesses in the process. Several Indiana counties were declared a disaster by the Federal government and that opened a 60-day window to apply for federal aid through FEMA. That window closes on June 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Hoosiers have until then to apply for federal grants to assist with rebuilding after the storm. After that the assistance goes away. Leyla Gulen is a Public Information Officer for FEMA. She says even with just hours left there is still time to apply.

“There are 4 ways in which they can apply. We still have disaster relief centers open. We have one in Sullivan and the other one in Franklin. The other way in which you can apply is over the phone, 1-800-621-FEMA, that’s an easy way to remember it,” Gulen said. “They can go to our website DisasterAssistance.Gov or they can download the FEMA app.”

After storms slammed Indiana on March 31st and April 1 President Biden declared a dozen Indiana counties a disaster area. That unlocked Federal grants from FEMA and allowed residents and business owners to apply for financial assistance while rebuilding from the storms. The money from FEMA is a grant that does not have to be repaid. It covers the cost of temporary housing, repairs for damaged homes and loans to help cover uninsured properties.

Gulen says while not every application will get approved anyone who needs help should at least try.

“Don’t assume you know what the answer is going to be. I think a lot of people are afraid of rejection; and it’s not to say that you’re going to be guaranteed assistance from FEMA, but just to open that line of communication. Just to make sure you’ve started the application process could mean all the difference in the world,” Gulen said.

So far FEMA has 2,800 applications in progress from Hoosiers. Gulen says one of the issues they are seeing is residents waiting until they finish working with their insurance company before applying for FEMA assistance which you do not need to do.

“I think that’s where a lot of people think, oh I need to have all of this information before I can even step foot into a FEMA center or to even get someone on the phone and that’s not the case whatsoever. Because a lot of these things run parallel to one another,” Gulen said.

In order to make the deadline FEMA is asking that you at least start the application by June 14. The rest of the process can be handled even after the midnight deadline passes.