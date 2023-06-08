INDIANAPOLIS — White River State Park is getting in on all the fun later this month as they announce their plans to host several Juneteenth events on June 17. This gives visitors multiple opportunities to celebrate the holiday.

Indy Juneteenth Festival:

The festival will take place in Military Park. There will be live music, food trucks, games, education stations and more. The parade begins on North and Pennsylvania Streets at 10 a.m. followed by the festival which runs from noon to 7 p.m.

Admission is free. Registration and more information about the Indy Juneteenth Festival can be found on their website.

Free Day! Juneteenth at the Indiana State Museum:

The Indiana State Museum is giving free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate Juneteenth. The event will feature live performances by local artists, opportunities to chat with curators, food trucks and hands-on art activities.

A new exhibit on display, ‘Influencing Lincoln’ will showcase how the 19th-century black community fought for full citizenship and helped shift President Lincoln’s attitudes and actions regarding freedom. You’ll also have two separate opportunities to ‘Chat with a Curator’ about the exhibit as well. You can find additional information on their website.

Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration at the Eiteljorg Museum:

The Eiteljorg Museum’s annual Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration returns Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum admission is free and events include live music, poetry readings, storytelling, art-making activities and more. For a full schedule of performances and additional details you can head to the Eiteljorg Museum website.

Attractions with Free Admission:

