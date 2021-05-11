Virtual public meeting, open house held Tuesday for Cultural Trail Expansion

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis DPW and the Cultural Trail organization hosts a meeting Tuesday to discuss the new expansion coming to the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

The virtual public open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. will give those behind the expansion a chance to explain the work being done, give a timeline and answer questions people may have.

This will add two new segments to the eight-mile trail to help better connect neighborhoods and the cultural districts by the trails.

The expansion is happening along South Street and Indiana Avenue.

The @INCulturalTrail is expanding! Construction is scheduled for later this year and last about 18 months. HAPPENING TONIGHT: there will be a virtual public hearing to discuss the plan. pic.twitter.com/r5iRq64hz2 — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) May 11, 2021

The South Street expansion will bring the trail from New Jersey Street to Capitol Avenue.

The Indiana Avenue expansion will connect directly to Madam Walker Legacy Center and continue north to 10th Street. It will then head west on 10th Street to the planned bridge leading to the 16 Tech Innovation District.

“We’ve seen the trail really make us a face-to-face city … you see people, you’re out getting your exercise, you’re on your morning walk, you’re connecting to your hospital, your doctor appointment, and you’re able to do that safely in a beautiful setting surround by our city’s art and culture,” said Indianapolis Cultural Trail Executive Director Kären Haley.

Construction is scheduled to start later this year and last about 18 months.

To take part in the meeting you must register. You can find a link to register here.