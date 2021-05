INDIANAPOLIS — The Zac Brown Band announced on Monday they are coming to Ruoff Music Center as part of the band’s latest tour.

“The Comeback Tour” will visit Noblesville on Friday, August 27.

Tickets go on sale on May 11.

The Zac Brown Band is just one of a handful of country artists coming to Ruoff in 2021. Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Dierks Bentley all have tour dates in Noblesville this year.