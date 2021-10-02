Indy’s 200th Homicide in 2021: Near Eastside shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Near Eastside neighborhood of the city that left one man dead and one woman wounded.

This marks the 200th homicide this year in the city of Indianapolis.

Officials for IMPD said they located the scene close to the intersection of E 11th Street N Oxford Streets. There, officers located a car and confirmed two people had been shot inside, with one adult man pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary reports say the shooter was in the car before opening fire and the victims are not from Indianapolis.

IMPD officials commented on the saddening milestone for the city.

““To see this happening in the world is even scarier for future generations to come,” IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner said.

IMPD also commented on the ongoing strain recent crimes are having on officers.

“A lot of guys work 16-hour days, the homicide detectives are getting stretched thin, and homicide investigations are not really anything you can cut corners on, so it’s kind of a marathon,” Commander Buckner said.

Homicide detectives will reportedly continue to canvass the area and anyone with information is directed to call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.