Indy’s Mid-North named next Lift Indy neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis officials announced Friday that the Mid-North area is the sixth Lift Indy neighborhood.

It’s one of two neighborhoods selected by the city to receive federal funding this year. The $3.5 million in funding over the next three years will go towards efforts to solve problems faced by the neighborhood.

These include things like affordable housing complexes, an early childhood education center and ways to solve food access problems.

Danita Hoskins, president of the Crown Hill Neighborhood Association, said she has seen firsthand the impact of food insecurity in the area.

Hoskin said at one time, they had three grocery stores within walking distance of each other in the neighborhood. Now, the neighborhood is considered a food desert.

“They have to go so far away to get the things that they need to sustain their household in a healthy and nutritious manner,” Hoskins said.

This program will help change that. One of the projects being funded through the Lift Indy program is a new local grocery store in the area of 38th and Illinois. This will help not only to address the food security issue but the health of the community.

“Midtown Indy is honored to collaborate with stakeholders at all levels to bridge the gap between the food desert and the food oasis within the Midtown community,” said Michael McKillip, executive director of Midtown Indy. “Food access and equity challenges have united our communities in an unprecedented way. We join our partners thanking Mayor Hogsett and DMD for creating this catalytic neighborhood investment strategy.”

Research into the area also revealed that requests for rental assistance from residents in the area were near twice the Marion County average. The Lift Indy program will help develop quality affordable housing in the area with a 56-unit integrated supportive housing development. The development will have units reserved for families and individuals experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness with supportive services, including comprehensive healthcare services.

There will also be an affordable rental housing program that will include 11 affordable units.

“The Mapleton-Fall Creek Development Corporation (MFCDC) has set the intention to preserve the Mid-North as a diverse and inclusive community,” said Elan Daniel, CEO of the MFCDC. “While real estate values accelerate and threaten displacement of low- to moderate-income households, we are pursuing sustainable ways to help them benefit from the income diversity we hope to achieve. The Lift Indy investments help make our vision a reality.”

The corporation is also developing an early childhood education center in the area that will include a daycare facility and scholarship fund for low-income families to access quality childcare.

The Mid-North area joins five other Lift Indy designations: Monon16, Old Southside, East 10th Street, Near North and Martindale-Brightwood. An additional neighborhood will be announced later this month.

To read more about the Lift Indy program, visit indy.gov/activity/dmdliftindy.