Indy’s own Good Bones star uses social media to raise donations for people facing homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS. — It’s the season for giving, and this year the need is higher than usual. We know many people in our community are strapped, which is why Steve and Mina Hawk wanted to help.

You likely know Mina from HGTV’s Good Bones, filmed here in Indianapolis. Last month, Mina and her husband, Steve, connected with CHIP Indy to find out what local shelters needed, especially as we head into the cold months. CHIP came up with a CHIP Shelter Wish List, posted on Amazon.

“We’ve been trying to find ways to engage differently because of COVID, and so using social media and what Steve and Mina did is a great way,” said Tom Tuttle, CHIP Indy’s director of engagement and strategic initiatives. “We had a huge response and we’re really excited about that.”

Mina posted the wish list on her social media, and her followers responded. CHIP Indy said they received hundreds of donations for three local shelters.

“Sweatpants, sweatshirts, thermal underwear, hats, socks, gloves,” Tuttle listed. “Things for warmth, but then there was other things like Tylenol, Advil.”

Steve understands the plight of someone facing homelessness personally.

“My family has experienced homelessness, so it was very important to me because my parents were very affluent people, my mom was a nurse, my dad was in logistics,” Steve tearfully explained. “They came upon some hard times, which a lot of people do.”

Steve reminds everyone, homelessness can happen quicker than we may think, especially in a pandemic.

“It only takes a few months to miss out on rent, then maybe you don’t have any family, you don’t have anywhere to go,” Steve explained. “You’re not familiar with programs. Pride is a big factor.”