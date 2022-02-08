INDIANAPOLIS — The iconic Stutz building downtown is about to become the latest historic Indy location to get an overhaul. A new developer has plans to turn the 400,000 square foot space into a destination spot.

“They saw a vision for a mixed-used, continue to be a creative community, but kind of further utilize the space and harness this as a full district,” said Scarlett Andrews, Director of Indy’s Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD).

Developer Somera Road purchased the space from Turner Woodard last year. This week the City-County Council got a first glimpse at the expected plans. The space will be opened up for office, retail, and restaurant space.

In a statement about the project, Somera Road Principal Basel Bataineh said,

“SomeraRoad is pleased to be working with the Indianapolis City-County Council and the Department of Metropolitan Development to bring the mixed-use redevelopment of the historic Stutz property to life. Our ongoing collaboration with the city is moving us closer to debuting a reimagined Indianapolis landmark, which will be a destination for Hoosiers and visitors of all ages.”

Currently the building is home to many of Indy’s local artists. Future plans for the building will keep that in mind. They will have an artist and residents program that will include incubation workspaces and gallery locations.

“It’s working with those artists, understanding their needs, whether they want to stay or need other space,” Andrews detailed, “As part of a tax increment finance project and incentivized project by the city, the developer is committing 1% of the total incentive investment towards public art. They are targeting Latinx, Asian, and Black artists.”

The Stutz facilities numerous buildings are expected to form a new district.

“I think you will still feel this sort of feeling that you are on a street or a boulevard kind of concept, and that draws upon the history of the site,” added Andrews.

The Stutz building was once a car factory in the early 1900’s. You can still find numerous vintage cars inside the buildings. A 10,000 square foot car museum will be built as part of the new renovations. City leaders said it was part of the buying agreement on the property.