Injured bald eagle found in Indiana fully recovers

CRANE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An eagle that was found injured last month in the Wabash Valley has recovered and returned to the wild.

The bald eagle, named Christmas, was found in early December 2021 on Naval Support Activity Crane in Crane, Ind. She had a puncture wound from an unknown source and an infected wing when she was first found.

A wildlife rehabilitator from Vincennes, Ind. helped Christmas to recover. On Tuesday, she was released back into the wild.

Rehabilitator Angel Lange said this release was very important to him.

“My wife was in the Navy,” Lange said. “I was in the Navy. It’s one of our national birds, so it means a lot to us.”

Lange said he has rehabilitated about 27 birds throughout his career.