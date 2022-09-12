INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an inmate died at the adult detention center Friday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jason Neace was found unresponsive by jail staff shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday. On-site medical staff started CPR until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Neace was pronounced dead after continued lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating his death.

The Office says Neace had been held in the Marion County Jail system 29 times since 2003. The latest happened in October 2021.