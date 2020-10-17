Inmate dies at Marion County Jail

The accidental release of a Marion County Jail inmate is sparking a review of security procedures. Russ McQuaid reports.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an inmate died at the Marion County Jail Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said detectives responded to the Marion County Jail just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they learned that James Smith was found unresponsive by jail staff. The inmate was pronounced dead at the jail.

The Marion County Jail said Smith was assigned to a single cell before the time of his death. The jail says the cause of Smith’s death appears to be an inmate-on-inmate stabbing with an improvised weapon.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence and the Marion County Coroner’s Office will assist and determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.