KENTLAND, Ind. — An inmate being transported from Illinois to Newton County escaped officers, acquired a gun and made entry into an apartment in Kentland where he got into a shootout with police before being shot by an officer, according to authorities.

According to the Indiana State Police, Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary was being extradited from Iroquois County Illinois to Newton County on an active warrant on Wednesday. Upon arrival at Newton County Jail, just after 10:30 a.m., Lopez managed to escape from the transport vehicle and slip past the jail deputies.

Police said a search was conducted by both off-duty and on-duty officers with state troopers eventually discovering Lopez had made entry into an apartment in Kentland on E. Lincoln Street. Further investigation revealed Lopez had obtained a firearm at some point during his escape, police said.

A perimeter was set up and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Tactical Squad were called to the scene. Police said shortly after the tactical squad’s arrival and attempts at negotiation Lopez fired multiple shots from within the apartment toward the officers. A member of the tactical squad returned fire, police reported, striking Lopez.

After his injury, Lopez surrendered to police and was flown by lifeline helicopter to South Bend.

Indiana State Police detectives are tasked with leading the investigation into both the officer involved shooting and the escape of Lopez.