Instacart denies breach amid report user data is being sold online

The personal information of hundreds of thousands of Instacart users is reportedly being sold on the dark web, BuzzFeed News reports.

The sensitive information, according to a list obtained by a cybersecurity firm, included names, email addresses, credit card numbers, and order histories.

The targeted individuals are said to be customers who used the service as recently as Tuesday.

Instacart denies there was a breach and says it takes data privacy very seriously and would alert customers if there were any issues.