Investigation underway after 3-year-old killed in West Lafayette crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a three-year-old boy was killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 5100 block of Jackson Highway just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a boy who suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The woman driving the vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash. The office said the boy was properly restrained within a forward-facing child safety seat in the rear driver-side seat.

An initial investigation indicates the woman was driving west on Jackson Highway when, for some reason, she failed to properly negotiate a curve. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, through a fence, and ended up hitting a large tree head-on.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing as of the time of this report.