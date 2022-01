SHELBYVILLE, IND. — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a parking garage Sunday afternoon.

They Shelby County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino just after 2 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a body inside the parking garage.

The coroner’s office is working with multiple law enforcement agencies for the death investigation. An autopsy for the case is scheduled for Monday afternoon.