Investigation underway after man killed in rural Jefferson County shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

The Indiana State Police said the shooting happened in the 8000 block of North John Deere Road near Dupont Indiana shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation into the shooting indicates an altercation at the residence led to shots being fired. The man suffered at least one gunshot wound and died as a result of injuries he sustained.

The shooting remains under investigation as of the time of this report. No arrests have been made yet, but detective believe the incident was not random, and there is no threat to the general public at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post (812)-689-5000.