Investigation underway after officer shot following pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a pursuit on Indy’s northwest side ended in a shooting with an officer wounded.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the pursuit started in the 6400 block of Kentstone Drive around 3:39. Officers responded to reports of shots fired. Police say the suspect fled the scene.

The chase led police to the area of 30th and Riverside. During the pursuit, an officer was shot. The officer was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

#BREAKING: This is the scene in the area of W. 30th & Riverside St. IMPD says they responded to Kentstone Ave. for person shot. A pursuit ensued and an officer was shot. Officer is reportedly in good condition at the hospital. https://t.co/BHvukYRvVT pic.twitter.com/cvSe6KmRrD — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) May 29, 2021

The IMPD says there is no active threat to the community and police are not looking for any suspects as of the time of this report.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.