Death investigation underway on Indy’s northwest side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death on Indy’s northwest side Saturday afternoon.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 5200 block of West 52nd Street just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon on a report of a person shot. this is near the intersection of 52nd Street and Lafayette Road.

When they arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was not awake and not breathing. The IMPD said this is being treated as a death investigaiton.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Indy Now

Latest News

More News