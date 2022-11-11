KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Kokomo manufacturer Friday morning.

The Tipton Police Department said the workplace death happened at Haynes International. Around 8:15 a.m., the Kokomo Fire Department and Ascension St. Vincent Medics were dispatched to the factory located at 2000 W Deffenbaugh Street. The workplace injury would result in the death of 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger of Logansport.

As of the time of this report, the death is under investigation by the Kokomo Police Department, Howard County Coroner’s Office, and the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). OSHA inspects worksites where fatalities have occurred to determine whether a violation of safety and health standards occurred.

OSHA says these inspections are often comprehensive in nature, but at times may be limited to the area in which the fatality occurred.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-456-1186 or the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.