TIPTON, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Tipton factory Friday morning.

The Tipton Police Department said the workplace death happened at High-Performance Alloys. Around 8 a.m., there was a machine malfunction. That malfunction would result in the death of a 38-year-old man.

As of the time of this report, there is no criminal investigation connected with the incident. the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) inspects worksites where fatalities have occurred to determine whether a violation of safety and health standards occurred.

OSHA says these inspections are often comprehensive in nature, but at times may be limited to the area in which the fatality occurred.