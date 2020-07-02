Investigators return to scene where Dreasjon Reed was shot and killed

INDIANAPOLIS – On Wednesday, investigators returned to the scene where an IMPD officer shot and killed Dreasjon Reed nearly two months ago.

Officer DeJoure Mercer shot Reed at the end of a police chase near 62nd and Michigan on May 6.

Yesterday, the special prosecutor in the case brought her team to the scene.

Attorneys for his family say the prosecutor asked them to move a memorial near the spot where Reed died.

Investigators searched with metal detectors and shovels. There’s no word on what—if anything—they found.

Last month, Reed’s family announced a lawsuit against the City of Indianapolis, IMPD, chief Randal Taylor, and the officers involved in Reed’s death.

Police claim Reed and Officer Mercer exchanged shots, but Reed’s family and their attorney believe the officer shot Reed in the back after Reed had already fallen to the ground from a stun gun. They claim Reed did not fire a weapon.