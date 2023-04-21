RICHMOND, Ind. — The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for employees of a former Richmond business to help advance its investigation into a massive warehouse fire.

Investigators wish to speak to anyone who worked at My Way Trading Warehouse. The business, at 358 NW F St., was the site of an industrial fire that broke out on April 11, prompting an evacuation order for anyone who lived within a half mile of the facility.

Chipped, shredded and bulk plastics were consumed in the fire at the 14-acre warehouse, which had been at the center of litigation between the warehouse’s owner and the city of Richmond. The site had been cited in the past for reportedly unsafe grounds and buildings. During a live news conference, Richmond Fire Chief Tim Brown said, “We knew it wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when this was going to happen.”

Air quality tests revealed asbestos in some of the debris from the fire, including some found as far as Ohio.

The cause and origin of the fire has not been determined, and investigators are calling upon the warehouse’s former employees to help them find those answers.

Any recent or former My Way Trading employees can contact investigator Ross Keasling at 317-509-0381 or rkeasling@dhs.in.gov.