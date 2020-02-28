IPS bus services canceled after drivers call off due to concerns their jobs will be outsourced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools canceled bus services this morning because too many drivers called off. We’re told the reason is because they’re concerned their jobs will be outsourced.

The school district released this message Friday morning:

“Due to driver call offs we are unable to run our regular school bus routes in a safe and efficient manner today. Schools will remain open however, students not able to attend school will not be marked absent. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

IPS spokesperson Carrie Black told FOX59 they notified parents and staff about the transportation issue, and they are working out the logistics for the school day.

Dave Robertson is the executive director for the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Council, which is a hub that reps all AFCSME unions, including the one that reps IPS bus drivers

Robertson says bus drivers called off today because they are upset with allegations IPS has been working on outsourcing bus services without communicating it to the union.

AFSCME International Vice President Steven Quick tells us if IPS outsources their bus services over 100 people would lose their jobs.

The council tells us they understand the drivers’ frustrations, but do not agree with some of their decisions to call off work because it affects over 30,000 students and their families.

They say the main goal now is finding a way to get bus drivers back to work, so kids can get back to school.

“So we’re going to be meeting with IPS this morning, and we’re going to try and find where their real issues are and try and get things resolved so we can get kids back to school is what our goal is,” Quick said.