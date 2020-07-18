IPS delaying return to school due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — IPS students will have another two weeks of summer as the school district delays the start to school due to COIVD-19.

The school district sent out the update Saturday, citing the freeze Indiana’s reopening plan to stage 4.5. Administrators say the delay will give them time to make sure the state is turning the tide on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and make sure they are doing the right time.

“As I’ve acknowledged all along, this is a fluid situation and we will remain flexible,” said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson. “My job as superintendent is to look at all of the data from state and local health and government officials to make the best decision for our students and staff about the new school year. The decision to delay the opening of school by two weeks gives our community more time to ensure we are turning the tide on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and confirm we are doing the right thing.”

The start of school will now be on August 17. When school starts, administrators say the plan remains in place to provide both in-person learning and full-time remote learning options for families. The delay will also give families more time to decide which learning option will work best for their child.

People can review the district’s back to school plan here.