IPS expands free meal distribution through remote learning period

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools announced Monday that free meal options for students and families has expanded.

Evening pickup hours are now available through IPS Food Service and Gleaners.

IPS says the IPS Food Service Team will provide multiple days’ worth of prepackaged meals (breakfast and lunch) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. for students during remote learning days.

This will be in addition to the daytime pickup hours of 8-10 a.m. and 12-3 p.m.

IPS says meals are available at several school sites around the district to any child 18 years of age and younger, regardless of enrollment in IPS. Families can also pick up a Gleaners Family Meal Box of groceries at selected schools during evening pick-up hours. Meals and boxes are distributed via drive-thru in the parking lot of each school, just drive to the door number listed.

Related Content IPS offers Student Support Network sites for remote learning

IPS says meals will be distributed at the following times and locations starting this week:

6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in addition to 8–10 a.m. and 12–3 p.m. on the same days.

On Tuesdays, students will receive three (3) days’ worth of meals from IPS Food Service.

On Thursdays, students will receive two (2) days’ worth of meals from IPS Food Service.

On both days, families can also receive a Gleaners meal box from 6-7 p.m. only.

Meal distribution locations for student meals and Gleaners food boxes from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays:

Anna Brochhausen School 88 | 5801 E. 16th St. | Door 7

Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105 | 8620 Montery Road | Door 1

Christian Park School 82 | 4700 English Ave. | Door 9

Daniel Webster School 46 | 1450 S. Reisner St. | Door 5

Eleanor Skillen | 1410 Wade St. | Door 6

Ernie Pyle School 90 | 3351 W. 18th St. | Door 9

Francis W. Parker School 56 | 2352 N. Columbia Ave. | Door 8

James Whitcomb Riley | 150 W. 10th St. | Door 6

Meredith Nicholson School 96 | 3651 N. Kiel Ave. | Door 5

Meal distribution locations for student meals only from 8-10 a.m. and 12-3 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays:

Anna Brochhausen School 88 | 5801 E. 16th St. | Door 6

Arlington Middle School | 4825 N. Arlington Ave. | Door 8

Brookside School 54 | 3150 E. 10th St. | Door 8

Carl Wilde School 79 | 5002 W. 34th St. | Door 11

Center for Inquiry School 70 | 510 46th St. | Door 7

Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105 | 8620 Montery Road | Door 5

Clarence Farrington School 61 |4326 Patricia St. | Door 7

Cold Spring School | 3650 Cold Spring Road | Door 6

School | 3650 Cold Road | Door 6 Christian Park School 82 | 4700 English Ave. | Door 7

Daniel Webster School 46 | 1450 S. Reisner St. | Door 6

Eleanor Skillen | 1410 Wade St. | Door 11

Ernie Pyle School 90 | 3351 W. 18th St. | Door 9

Francis W. Parker School 56 | 2352 N. Columbia Ave. | Door 1

George W. Julian School 57 | 5435 E. Washington St. | Door 7

George Washington Carver School 87 | 2411 Indianapolis Ave. | Door 6

George Washington High School | 2215 W. Washington St. | Door 2

Harshman Middle School | 1501 E. 10th St. | Door 6

IPS | Butler Laboratory School 60 | 3330 N. Pennsylvania St. | Door 6

James A. Garfield School 31 | 301 Lincoln St. | Door 2

James Whitcomb Riley | 150 W. 10th St. | Door 8

Meredith Nicholson School 96 | 3651 N. Kiel Ave. | Door 8

Paul I. Miller School 114 | 2251 Sloan Ave. | Door 7

Sankofa School of Success @ Arlington Woods 99 | 5801 E. 30th St. | Door 10

Sidener Academy for High Ability Students | 2424 Kessler Blvd. | Door 6

William McKinley School 39 | 1733 Spann Ave. | Door 9

Meals will be provided through the second week of January.