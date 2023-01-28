LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers found several grams of cocaine, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun after conducting a traffic stop on Friday.

ISP said a vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation on State Road 37 in Lawrence County that led to troopers discovering 60 grams of cocaine, three grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and a loaded handgun.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Jamisha Pantoja. Additionally, the passenger was identified as Lacie Randolph, a 32-year-old female. A 2-year-old was also confirmed to be inside the vehicle. Both passengers are Bedford residents.

Police K-9 Loki successfully located the narcotics after giving troopers a positive signal alerting them to the presence of controlled substances. Pantoja was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail on the following charges:

Dealing Cocaine, a Level 2 Felony

Possession of Cocaine, a Level 3 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 5 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, a Level 6 Felony

Randolph was also arrested for dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine. The juvenile child has been handed over to the Indiana Department of Child Service.