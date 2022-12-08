INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is responding after an altercation left an officer needing to be checked out at a local hospital Thursday.

Indianapolis Public Schools officials say the incident happened at Arsenal Technical High School Thursday morning. There was an altercation between several students.

While responding to the altercation, officials say an IPS police officer was injured, requiring them to be treated at an area hospital.

School officials say the incident is being handled through the IPS Student Code of Conduct Policy.