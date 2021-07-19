IPS prepares families for school year with Back-to-School Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is working to set students up for success before entering the classroom.

IPS is hosting its annual Back-to-School Festival on Monday, July 19th.

The event includes a one-stop shop for IPS families looking to get a head start on the school year.

Thanks to Hensley Legal Group, about 10,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will go to students. That’s along with student immunizations, ranging from Polio, Hepatitis B and DTaP. Students who are old enough to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can also get the shot at the event.

There’s also free school uniforms while supplies, and sizes, last.

The festival runs in two sessions at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Times include 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Students, who come with a parent or guardian, can walk up or use a drive-thru to receive their items.

For more on walk-up, drive-thru or public transportation resources, you can visit the IPS District’s website.