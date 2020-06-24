IPS proposes new racial equity plans and policies

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Indianapolis Public School (IPS) Board is expected to vote on additions to its racial equity mindset and commitment action policy.

The district began addressing racial issues back in 1979, when board members approved to teach black history in schools. Board members admit there had been systemic racism issues in the district for many years, but they have been trying to combat it.

“Our vision is this, an IPS community where student outcomes can not be predicted by race or ethnicity,” says Dr. Patricia Payne, IPS Director of the Racial Inequity Team, “To make racial equity in our district a movement, and not just a moment.”

This proposal will aim to have all schools to be trained by the Racial Equity Institute by the 2021-2022 school year. Right now, 29 schools take part in the training, and 3,000 staff members have been trained.

“We have been launching affinity groups, so an example of that is confronting white privilege,” explains IPS Chief of Strategy and Planning Andrew Strope detailing more policy facets.

“So important for people like me, who didn’t have these challenges in my life, to be able to understand and appreciate, and need to learn more, so that I can do a better job of addressing my own personal biases,” believes IPS Commissioner Diane Arnold.

Juneteenth would be recognized as a district holiday under the proposal, and they would form a task force to review all building and facility names for racial connotations.

“To ensure that individuals so honored, reflect and respect the dignity and quality of the students we serve,” says Strope.

IPS would also like to partner with the diversity organization Promise 54. The IPS Racial Equity Team says the group will be doing a diversity, equity, and inclusion audit then review the district’s internal processes.