IPS recommends families find alternative ways to get kids to school Monday amid talks with ASFCME

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Public Schools recommends families find alternative ways to get students to school Monday as the district continues to work with ASFCME union leadership, IPS said in a tweet Sunday.

IPS suggests carpooling, ride sharing and public transit as other means of transportation.

The district said they will provide an update on the situation later Sunday.

On Friday, IPS canceled bus services for all of Friday because too many drivers called off. We’re told the reason is because the drivers are concerned their jobs will be outsourced.

