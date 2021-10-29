IPS showcases schools as applications open for 2022-2023 school year

INDIANAPOLIS — Families with students in the Indianapolis Public Schools got a chance to review the learning opportunities of the district’s different schools through a virtual showcase Friday.

Booths were set up online for each school and could be visited until 8 p.m. After Friday, IPS families have until April of 2022 to fill out the “Choice Application Lottery” for their students.

A new feature of the Choice Application, is it allows for parents to apply for seats in all IPS schools, not just Choice options for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Using enroll Indy’s once match app, families can apply for seats in IPS pre-k program, Choice schools, Innovation schools, and neighborhood schools. For students who live inside and outside of that schools boundary,” said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson. “In boundary students using the Choice application to apply to their neighborhood school have an automatic guaranteed seat.”

Families who apply before the end of January, will find out if their child was accepted by February 24, 2022.

If you apply between February and April, notification will be received by May 19, 2022.

For more information on the application process and schools of the IPS district you can go to their website by clicking here.