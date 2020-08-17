IPS students begin remote learning today amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, over 30,000 IPS students will begin the school year remotely.

The IPS Board of School Commissioners previously voted in favor of beginning the school year with e-learning until at least October 2.

The district distributed iPads or Chromebooks to all students for the new school year. A MiFi mobile hot spot device will also be given to families without internet access.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson says students will have a daily schedule, and teachers will take attendance in class.

IPS will also provide breakfast and lunch to all IPS students four days a week, starting today.

Staff will distribute individually wrapped, prepackaged meals at over 55 IPS school parking lots from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

IPS said meals are only available to students enrolled in IPS schools.

