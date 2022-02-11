INDIANAPOLIS — All students enrolled at Indianapolis Public Schools now have access to a wide range of electronic resources to help in their studies.

Indianapolis Public Schools administrators said more than 12,000 students joined 90,000 other Marion County students in receiving Indianapolis Public Library eResource cards. These cards give students online access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming music and video, and more than 80 research databases. They can also borrow limited books and other physical materials.

“IPS is a proud partner with the Indianapolis Public Library to expand access to all the information needed for students to enhance their learning and improve their education,” said IPS Supt. Dr. Aleesia Johnson. “For centuries, libraries across the globe have been the home of learning, information, history, and truth. Our libraries help keep our students, staff, and members of the community informed with facts needed to negotiate day-to-day life.”

More than 6,000 IPS students in grades one through 12 already had IndyPL Library Cards. These students received letters reminding them of their card numbers, along with information about the available resources accessible both online and in-person.

“The partnership between Indianapolis Public Schools and The Indianapolis Public Library offers an abundance of resources for students, including academic databases and physical and digital books,” said John Helling, interim chief executive officer of The Indianapolis Public Library. “It brings us one step closer to our goal of providing a gateway to lifelong learning for every student in Marion County.”

Children and teens can upgrade to a full library card by visiting any IndyPL location with a parent or guardian.