INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public School students in grades pre-K through third grade will return to the classroom Tuesday.

IPS’ latest round of in-person learning started in November.

On January 25, students in fourth through sixth grade will also return to in-person learning.

Sixth graders will remain on a middle school schedule.

Seventh through 12th graders’ return to in-person learning on January 25 will be on a hybrid schedule.