ANDERSON, Ind. -- Anderson's police chief Jake Brown has announced his retirement after 23 years with the department.

In a press release, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Brown sent an email to all police employees thanking those he served with. He stated, “I have appreciated the opportunity to serve the community in this important position of trust. It has been my honor to have the opportunity to serve as Assistant Chief of Police and later as your Chief of Police. I thank Mayor Broderick for that privilege.” He added that he “will be forever grateful for your hard work and commitment to each other and the citizens of Anderson.”