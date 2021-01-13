IPS to host virtual ‘Showcase of Schools’

INDIANAPOLIS — The 7th annual IPS Showcase of Schools kicks off Wednesday.

The event typically takes place in person. But this year, it will be virtual to allow families and students to explore all the educational options available.

Starting at 9 a.m., families will be able to log online to the IPS Showcase of Schools’ website to find out more about the academic and extracurricular offerings at more than 70 district wide schools.

There will be virtual booths where you can discover what clubs, programs and athletics schools offer.

There are even schools based on your child’s interests, like environmental sciences, as well as based on your child’s learning style.

Officials say it’s all about finding the school that will be the best fit for your student.

“There’s a little bit of something for everyone and really a lot to see and dig into and digest and that’s why we’re excited about showcase of schools being virtual and being a 12-hour event from 9 a.m. to 9 pm,” explained IPS Communications Manager Carrie Cline Black.

Families will be able participate in live chats with school representatives during two different sessions.

The first will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the other will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If families find a school that best fits their student, they can enroll or apply for the 2021-22 school year. Representatives from IPS and Enroll Indy will be available throughout the day to answer questions and to help with the district’s choice application lottery.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.