IPS to host virtual town halls on transportation changes for 2021-22 school year

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is hosting a series of virtual town hall meetings to inform families about proposed transportation changes for the 2021-22 school year.

Some of the proposals include:

Transferring some high school students from yellow bus service to IndyGo, reducing the number of yellow bus routes needed for student transport.

Executing existing board policy regarding school walk zones at every school across the district also reducing the number of yellow bus routes needed for student transport.

The suggested changes are an effort to drive down transportation costs per student, as well as a way to address a $15 million district shortfall. IPS says the proposal is a “strategic approach which maximizes funding without negatively affecting classrooms.”

The town halls will be held live via Zoom. Registration is required.

Town Hall Schedule

Monday, April 12, at 6 p.m. (Will focus on both IPS Walk Zones and IndyGo)

Wednesday, April 14, at 6 p.m. (Will focus on IPS Walk Zones only)

Thursday, April 15, at 6 p.m. (Will focus on IPS IndyGo Only)

Spanish interpretation will be available for each town hall meeting.