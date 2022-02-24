INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Monday, there will be updated COVID-19 protocols in place for all schools in the Indianapolis Public Schools system.

Thursday the district updated its website with the changes, which are being made with guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department, the Indiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The revised protocols include:

Masks will be optional on IPS property, but still required on buses per federal mandate.

IPS will no longer identify or quarantine close contacts.

Social distancing is no longer required.

These updates take effect February 28. While it does mean masks will be optional, the district still encourages their use when indoors.

A complete list of updated IPS protocols and information on continued COVID testing in IPS schools can be found on the district’s website.