IRS sends out 2.2 million more stimulus checks worth estimated $4 billion–here’s who’s getting them

Additional stimulus checks rolled out from the U.S. government this week, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The money from the American Rescue Plan went to more than a million people for whom the IRS didn’t have have information to send an Economic Impact Payment. Those individuals had recently filed a tax return, the agency said.

More information about this week’s payments:

In total, this includes about 2.2 million payments with a value of more than $4 billion.

About 1.3 million payments, with a value of approximately $2.6 billion, went to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue an Economic Impact Payment but who recently filed a tax return.

This also includes additional ongoing supplemental payments for people who earlier this year received payments based on their 2019 tax returns but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns. In the last six weeks, there were more than 900,000 of these “plus-up” payments, with a value of more than $1.6 billion. In all, the IRS has made more than 9 million of these supplemental payments this year worth approximately $18.5 billion.

The IRS will continue to send out payments on a weekly basis. The money will go to people who recently filed a tax return as well those who qualify for “plus-up” payments.

The agency said, while most payments are automatic, there are cases in which an Economic Impact Payment didn’t get sent. The IRS “continues to urge people who don’t normally file a tax return and haven’t received Economic Impact Payments to file a 2020 tax return to get all the benefits they’re entitled to under the law.”