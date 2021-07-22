Countdown to the Indiana State Fair
July 30 2021 09:00 am

IRS sends out 2.2 million more stimulus checks worth estimated $4 billion–here’s who’s getting them

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Additional stimulus checks rolled out from the U.S. government this week, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The money from the American Rescue Plan went to more than a million people for whom the IRS didn’t have have information to send an Economic Impact Payment. Those individuals had recently filed a tax return, the agency said.

More information about this week’s payments:

  • In total, this includes about 2.2 million payments with a value of more than $4 billion.
  • About 1.3 million payments, with a value of approximately $2.6 billion, went to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue an Economic Impact Payment but who recently filed a tax return. 
  • This also includes additional ongoing supplemental payments for people who earlier this year received payments based on their 2019 tax returns but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns. In the last six weeks, there were more than 900,000 of these “plus-up” payments, with a value of more than $1.6 billion. In all, the IRS has made more than 9 million of these supplemental payments this year worth approximately $18.5 billion.

The IRS will continue to send out payments on a weekly basis. The money will go to people who recently filed a tax return as well those who qualify for “plus-up” payments.

The agency said, while most payments are automatic, there are cases in which an Economic Impact Payment didn’t get sent. The IRS “continues to urge people who don’t normally file a tax return and haven’t received Economic Impact Payments to file a 2020 tax return to get all the benefits they’re entitled to under the law.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News