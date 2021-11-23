Irvington businesses thank neighborhood for support through Holiday Open House

INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic has certainly been a burden on small businesses. Shops and restaurants in Irvington are thanking their supporters during a Holiday Open House next week.

“We want to thank the community for all of their support,” says Adam Hampton, owner of Hampton Design Studio and organizer of the event. “We had nearly 70,000 people come out to the Halloween Festival. We do Halloween really well, but we want to show you we can do Christmas too.”

For some of these businesses, the holidays represent 30% to 40% of their yearly sales. During last year, some of the establishments were left to do by appointment sales or deliveries because of COVID. The Holiday Open House has been a twenty-year tradition to boost sales in Irvington, however last year the event was halted in many aspects by the pandemic.

This year, 17 small businesses and a market of more than 40 vendors are bringing it back in full force. There will be live music, as well as Santa and a cast of characters at certain locations. All of the action is free, and some shops even have sales going.

“We are hoping a little more normality to this event,” said Lisa Bennett, owner of the Black Sheep shop. “We have Grinch here. We also do a 20% off everything in the store on that day. For us, it’s one of our funnest days of the year.”

“COVID obviously affected many small businesses, and the ones that made it it’s because of the neighborhood,” explained Hampton. “This night is for everyone. For us to say, ‘Thank you,’ and also for you to spend money and find some gifts.”

Ten shops will also be auctioning off decorated trees. The proceeds will go toward the ICAN food pantry.

This all goes down on December 3 from 5 to 10 pm. For a list of stores taking part in the events click here.