Irvington holiday tradition helps stimulate small businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — A 44-year-old Irvington tradition is now helping local businesses battle the pandemic.

“Without Irvington, I wouldn’t have a small business here,” admitted Adam Hampton, owner of Hampton Design Studio.

In 1976, the Irvington Community Council began selling and lighting winter luminarias as a way to connect their community during the holiday season.

Nancy Tindall-Sponsel was a little girl when it started and can remember it well. Her father was President of the Community Council when the tradition began.

“They felt the community needed something to pull it together. They pitched an idea of the luminaria to the counsel,” remembered Tindall-Sponsel. “They started out with 3,500 lights which they put out mostly on Ritter Avenue and Washington. From that point, it just grew and grew.”

For the first time in a decade they are expected to sell out of luminarias. That’s 17,000 candle kits. They are being sold at five Irvington businesses.

Hampton Design Studios

John Deering Cleaners

Ace Central Hardware

Bonna Shops

The Magic Candle

Some of those locations credit the luminarias for boosting foot traffic during a difficult time for small businesses.

“It has brought in a lot of additional customers and additional neighbors that traditionally wouldn’t be out right now, coming in,” said Hampton.

The luminarias will be lit for display this Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. all across Irvington. Any left over proceeds will go to the Irvington Community Council and then back into the neighborhood.