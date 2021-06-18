Irvington neighbors brace for more rain a week after flash floods

INDIANAPOLIS — Severe weather concerns on Tuesday put neighbors in Irvington on edge, as some homeowners are still recovering from flash floods the week prior.

“Replacing things is putting a dent in my savings right now,” says Sarah Myers who lives in the Whittier Place neighborhood.

This is the second time she has seen major flooding since she bought her home. Myers fosters cats for local shelters. Last week her basement flooded, and would have drowned a litter of kittens if her father didn’t suggest she check on any potential flooding.

“Had I gone to work they would have drowned in their pen. I would have never forgiven myself, and I think about that all the time. It makes me sick,” details Myers, “I have spent the last three days not only cleaning up after the flood, but making sure everything is up off the floor in my basement. I lost the cat tree. I lost all the scratchers. I had to throw away a lot of things. We had to tear out walls because they were so wet and damaged.”

A few minutes away, at the corner of Burgess and Beechwood Avenues, those streets also flooded. Neighbors have started calling their street Lake Burgess.

If you live in an area that tends to flood, plumbing experts suggest making sure you have a sump and a backup sump in the basement. They say sumps that run more often tend to last longer.

“I use the analogy of a car,” smiles Jack Hope, owner of Hope Plumbing, “You can buy a brand new car that’s perfect, and if you drive it home and park it for a year-and-a-half, maybe it will start?

If you are experiencing repeated flooding in your neighborhood, Citizens Energy suggests you call them at 317-924-3311 and choose the prompt for waste water emergencies. The company will send out a crew to check storm water drains rain or shine.