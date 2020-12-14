Is Google down? Users report issues with Gmail, Drive, YouTube

BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 27: The Logo of Gmail ( Google Mail ) is displayed on a smartphone on November 27, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Thousands of users around the world are reporting issues with services from Alphabet Inc, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, on Monday morning.

According to DownDetector, a site where users can report outages, problems were first reported just before 7 a.m. EST.

More than 57,000 claims of issues with Google were reported to DownDetector Monday, as of 7:15 a.m. More than 124,000 claims of issues with YouTube, and 31,000 claims with Gmail were reported.

DownDetector reports of Google outages across the world, as of Monday at 7:20 a.m. EST.

The company’s video platform did not load for users and had an error message: “Something went wrong…”.

Google has confirmed issues with Gmail and Google Drive affecting “a majority of users” Monday morning. Gmail and Google Drive were restored for some roughly 30 minutes later, and the company is still working to resolve the problems.

The company said it’s working to resolve the problem.

Google is tracking the problems on its workspace status dashboard.

Google’s tracked service issues on its workspace dashboard, as of 7:37 a.m. EST.

To track ongoing reports of outages, visit DownDetector’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.