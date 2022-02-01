Is the classic “snow day” over for central Indiana students?

INDIANAPOLIS — The classic nostalgia of waiting for a snow day call may be over for children across central Indiana, the latest impact from the pandemic.

“The days of being home and doing nothing are largely over. We just have so much more access with the technology at our disposal,” said Dana Altemeyer, Communications Director with Lawrence Township schools, “If COVID has taught us anything, we can be flexible and shift on a dime to meet the needs of our students.”

Schools districts said technology and e-learning improvements during the pandemic have made it easier for schools to move to virtual education. Districts prefer to jump to e-learning rather than tack on an extra school day at the end of the year for a cancellation.

One administrator told us it allows his district to make the call earlier. This gives parents a chance to prepare ahead of time.

“One thing that has been beneficial is the Mayor’s technology fund, as well as the state of Indiana fund and federal dollars. It has allowed us to equip all of our students K-12 with one-to-one devices,” said Patrick Mapes, Superintendent Perry Township Schools.

There is still one school district so far that will go on waiver days this week, and that is Center Grove. They will cancel instruction for Thursday and Friday.

Hopefully those students enjoy the time off, as it may be one of the rare snow days children see moving forward.