ISDH: 21,033 coronavirus cases, 1,213 total deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 541 new positive coronavirus cases since Monday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 21,033.

ISDH also announced an additional 62 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,213.

Marion County reported their totals as 6,419 cases and 374 deaths – the most in the state.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 97. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (32), Bartholomew (30), Cass (36), Delaware (11), Elkhart (22), Hamilton (15), Jackson (16), Johnson (15), Lake (64), LaPorte (12), Noble (37), St. Joseph (19) and Steuben (10). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The new numbers show 115,834 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 18.2% positive.

ISDH is reporting 113 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.