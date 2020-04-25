ISDH: 718 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana, up to 14,395

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) released its latest COVID-19 figures Saturday, showing an increase of 718 cases from the report released Friday, bringing the state’s total to 14,395.

ISDH also reported an additional 44 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 785. The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received and could reflect a period of multiple days. Saturday’s report ranged from April 8 through April 24.

Newly reported COVID-19 deaths in Indiana. (Data//ISDH)

Marion County reported its totals at 4,727 cases and 255 deaths, the most in the state.

The new numbers show [] people have been tested statewide, with a rate of 18% positive.

On Friday, the ISDH released its weekly influenza report. That report showed that over the past 16 weeks, there have been 124 influenza-associated deaths. This is an increase of 3 deaths from the previous report.

With the updated figures, as of the reporting date of the influenza report, Indiana has more than 5 times the number of COVID-19 deaths in 7 reporting weeks than influenza deaths throughout the entirety of the 16 weeks of the season.

On Monday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said Indiana would start including presumptive positive case numbers in the daily report starting this week which may cause a spike in the state’s total death numbers.

Box provided the following explanation of presumptive positive case numbers:

“Later this week, we’ll be seeing some additional changes to our death counts because we’ll be including our presumptive positive cases in our death total. What this means is that a physician listed COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death for a patient, but there was no documented positive COVID-19 test for that individual. This will cause our death numbers to show an increase that’s higher than what we’ve typically seen. I want to make sure that everyone understands that these are not new deaths. Rather, we are capturing the deaths that have occurred really since this pandemic began.” Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

Nationally, the CDC shows that labratory-confirmed flu activity is now low, and influenza-like illness activity continues to decrease. It is ow below the national baseline. While the percent of deaths due to pneumonia or influenza is high, the CDC says the increase is primarily due to COVID-19.

The provisional death counts relaeased by the CDC show that there have been 24,555 COVID-19 associated deaths so far this year. Compaired to the same time period, there have been 5,571 influenza-associated deaths.

National COVID-19 vs influenza deaths (Data//CDC)

Throughout the October 1 through April 4 flu season, the CDC reports an estimated 24,000-62,000 flu deaths. The CDC noted that the week of April 4 was the last week in-season influenza burden estimates would be provided for the 2019-2020 season.

This estimate is calculated from a mathematical model the CDC uses based on data collected through the U.S. Influenza Surveillance System that covers about 8.5% of the U.S. population.

The CDC also notes that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting healthcare-seeking behavior. The number of persons and their reasons for seeking care in the outpatient and ED settings is changing.